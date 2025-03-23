Menu Explore
Karnataka BJP chief urges speaker to revoke suspension of 18 MLAs

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 23, 2025 11:54 AM IST

BY Vijayendra stated that the BJP opposes the government’s decision to grant reservations as "an appeasement to minorities."

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday urged Speaker U T Khader to withdraw the suspension order of 18 legislators.

BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)
BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

The BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Assembly on Friday. They protested against the four per cent reservation bill for Muslims in public contracts, and climbed on the podium where the Speaker was in the seat and threw papers on him.

Addressing reporters at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra said, "We urge the Speaker to revoke the suspension. We also condemn the decision to suspend BJP legislators, which is entirely illegal, unconstitutional, unilateral, and arbitrary."

The Shikaripura MLA stated that the BJP opposes the government’s decision to grant reservations as "an appeasement to minorities."

"We will fight against this bill both inside and outside the House and take it to a logical conclusion," he said.

Vijayendra also announced the launch of a statewide awareness campaign against the bill, minority appeasement, and what he described as "the humiliation of Hindus."

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
