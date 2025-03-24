Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DK Shivakumar refutes 'Constitution change' allegations, calls BJP’s claims misleading

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 24, 2025 02:30 PM IST

DK Shivakumar refuted BJP allegations of promoting constitutional changes, asserting his comments were misinterpreted. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refuted allegations that he advocated for changing the Constitution, a claim that has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The senior Congress leader accused the BJP of deliberately distorting his remarks, asserting that he never suggested amending the Constitution.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is under fire for allegedly making remarks on Constitution. (PTI)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is under fire for allegedly making remarks on Constitution. (PTI)

Also Read - Techie 'vibe codes' a game in 30 minutes at Bengaluru airport, gets feedback from other techies. Watch

Addressing the media, Shivakumar defended his statement, emphasizing his long-standing experience in politics. "I have been a legislator for 36 years and am well aware of my responsibilities. I possess basic common sense and would never propose altering the Constitution. My remarks have been taken out of context. I merely pointed out that several changes occur over time due to judicial rulings. Nowhere did I suggest that we intend to modify the Constitution," he clarified. He further stated that Congress, being a national party, fully respects the Constitution and understands its significance. Additionally, he announced his intention to move a privilege motion against those misquoting him and was prepared to take legal action.

Despite Shivakumar's clarification, the BJP continues to target him over the issue. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress of attempting to implement the agenda of Jinnah's Muslim League and disregarding Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy. "The Congress has consistently undermined Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions. Now, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister openly speaks about changes to the Constitution, revealing the party’s true intentions," Surya alleged.

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver threatens to slap passenger after fare dispute on ride-hailing app

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, claiming that the Congress is explicitly advocating for constitutional amendments to grant reservations to Muslims. "Where are those who claim to protect the Constitution now? Congress is openly admitting that they want to change it for Muslim reservations," Rijiju remarked.

What is the controversy?

The controversy erupted following DK Shivakumar's remarks at the News18 India Diamond States Summit 2025. While responding to a query on the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025—which allots 4% reservation for Muslim contractors in public works—Shivakumar acknowledged that the courts might be approached over the matter. When the anchor pointed out that reservations based on religion were not legally permissible, he responded, "I agree. Let's wait and see how the courts rule on this. A good day will come. Over time, many things change, and so does the Constitution. Judicial decisions also shape constitutional interpretations."

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On