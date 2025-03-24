DK Shivakumar refutes 'Constitution change' allegations, calls BJP’s claims misleading

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refuted allegations that he advocated for changing the Constitution, a claim that has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The senior Congress leader accused the BJP of deliberately distorting his remarks, asserting that he never suggested amending the Constitution. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is under fire for allegedly making remarks on Constitution. (PTI)

Also Read - Techie 'vibe codes' a game in 30 minutes at Bengaluru airport, gets feedback from other techies. Watch

Addressing the media, Shivakumar defended his statement, emphasizing his long-standing experience in politics. "I have been a legislator for 36 years and am well aware of my responsibilities. I possess basic common sense and would never propose altering the Constitution. My remarks have been taken out of context. I merely pointed out that several changes occur over time due to judicial rulings. Nowhere did I suggest that we intend to modify the Constitution," he clarified. He further stated that Congress, being a national party, fully respects the Constitution and understands its significance. Additionally, he announced his intention to move a privilege motion against those misquoting him and was prepared to take legal action.

Despite Shivakumar's clarification, the BJP continues to target him over the issue. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress of attempting to implement the agenda of Jinnah's Muslim League and disregarding Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy. "The Congress has consistently undermined Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions. Now, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister openly speaks about changes to the Constitution, revealing the party’s true intentions," Surya alleged.

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver threatens to slap passenger after fare dispute on ride-hailing app

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, claiming that the Congress is explicitly advocating for constitutional amendments to grant reservations to Muslims. "Where are those who claim to protect the Constitution now? Congress is openly admitting that they want to change it for Muslim reservations," Rijiju remarked.

What is the controversy?

The controversy erupted following DK Shivakumar's remarks at the News18 India Diamond States Summit 2025. While responding to a query on the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025—which allots 4% reservation for Muslim contractors in public works—Shivakumar acknowledged that the courts might be approached over the matter. When the anchor pointed out that reservations based on religion were not legally permissible, he responded, "I agree. Let's wait and see how the courts rule on this. A good day will come. Over time, many things change, and so does the Constitution. Judicial decisions also shape constitutional interpretations."