Techie 'vibe codes' a game in 30 minutes at Bengaluru airport, gets feedback from other techies. Watch

Bengaluru, the country's tech capital, is home to some of the world's most skilled coders, pushing the boundaries of innovation. A recent viral video showcased a glimpse of this culture, as a techie was spotted coding from Kempegowda International Airport while waiting for his flight. Ayush, the software developer codes from Bengaluru airport,

Ayush, a software developer, took to social media to share his spontaneous coding session, where he developed a game in just 30 minutes. Using Grok, an AI-powered chatbot, he quickly built and deployed the game from an airport seating area. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I vibe coded a game at BLR airport for ~30 mins, game link and prompt attached."

In the video, Ayush explained, "You all just saw how I vibe coded in 30 minutes. Vibe coding can happen anytime, anywhere. Check out the game and the prompt I used!" His post quickly gained traction among tech enthusiasts, who tested the game and shared their feedback.

While some users appreciated his effort, others pointed out glitches in the game mechanics. One player noted issues like sudden speed-ups, losing control after an acceleration, and an unexpected stop in the game. Another user commented on replay bugs, stating, "Pretty good concept, but fix these: randomly speeds up, crosses obstacles uncontrollably, and the replay function just keeps the character bouncing in place."

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver threatens to slap passenger after fare dispute on ride-hailing app

However, not everyone was on board with the idea of coding in public spaces. One user humorously questioned why developers feel the need to work everywhere, writing, "I sat in this same spot a few days ago, did nothing, and probably even took a nap. Why do you guys have to code everywhere? Just relax, scroll through your phone, or take a break!"

What is vibe coding?

For those unfamiliar with the term, 'vibe coding' is an approach where developers write code in a free-flowing, intuitive manner rather than following strict guidelines. It often happens spontaneously, driven more by creativity and instinct than structure. Many programmers use it as a way to quickly build and test ideas in an informal setting, often integrating AI tools to enhance speed and efficiency.

This viral moment at Bengaluru airport is just another example of the city's vibrant tech culture, where innovation can happen anytime, anywhere—even while waiting for a flight!