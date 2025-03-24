BJP vs Congress amid row over DK Shivakumar's ‘changing Constitution’ remark

Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar's reported remarks about "changing the Constitution" have sparked a major row, with Union minister Kiren Rijiju demanding his sacking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addressing media after a meeting (PTI)

In view of the ruckus caused over Shivakumar's remarks in the Lok Sabha, the House had to be adjourned to reassemble at 2 pm.

"How can the House watch in silence? Congress should clarify … the person should be sacked. You claim to give reservations to Muslims and resort to theatrics of carrying a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution in your pocket," Rijiju said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party sparred with the Congress over Shivakumar's remarks. Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa termed the deputy CM's comment as "unfortunate" and said that if he had any respect for the Constitution or Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, then "he would not have said this".

"Everyone is aware that changes were made in the past, but reservation based on religion is not allowed. It is unfortunate the way he has spoken...I urge him to go through his statement," Yediyurappa was cited as saying by news agency ANI.

Shivakumar on Muslim reservation bill

Talking about the bill proposed by the Karnataka government to provide four per cent reservation to Muslims in state contracts, Shivakumar had on Sunday said purportedly said that the "Constitution will be changing".

The state Cabinet had last week approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, reserving four per cent of contracts for Muslims in civil works valued up to ₹2 crore and goods or services contracts up to ₹1 crore.

Immediately after, BJP's Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya had said that the saffron camp "firmly opposes" the proposed amendment and demanded that chief minister Siddaramaiah take it back.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also lashed out at the Karnataka deputy CM over his alleged remarks and accused the Congress party of trying to divide the nation again.

Patra claimed that the grand old party was trying to introduce Muslim reservations in the Constitution, a move which, according to him, was opposed by Ambedkar.

"Congress' true face is revealed today. Their nature has been revealed today. DK Shivakumar is not an ordinary leader. He is close to the Gandhi family, to Rahul Gandhi...Nehru ji partitioned the nation to keep his ambition alive. To become the PM, he divided Maa Bharti into two on the basis of religion...Today, the Gandhi family is doing the same," Patra told news agency ANI.

He further alleged that the Congress wants to give Muslim reservations a place in the Constitution because Rahul Gandhi is "politically unfit".

"He (Rahul) is conspiring to become a leader somewhere by dividing the nation and changing the Constitution of the country. India won't tolerate this," Patra added.

BJP's Kesavan had said that Rahul Gandhi was the real voice behind Shivakumar's "alarming" anti-constitutional remark. "The evil design of the Communal Congress has always been to snatch away the guarantees given to the SC/ST and OBC communities," he added.