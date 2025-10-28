Bengaluru cop suspended over rape complaint filed by woman he promised to marry

A police inspector attached to DJ Halli station and an assistant sub-inspector have been suspended after a 36-year-old woman accused the inspector of raping her under the pretext of marriage.

The action follows a complaint filed with the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem.

According to officials, the accused officers have been identified as Inspector Sunil HB and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Prakash Rathod. After a preliminary inquiry, a report was submitted to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who confirmed on Monday that both officers were suspended pending further investigation, Times of India reported.

An FIR has been registered against the two at Govindapura police station under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The woman stated in her complaint that about one-and-a-half years ago, she had approached DJ Halli police to file a cheating case against a man who had allegedly defrauded her of ₹2 lakh, the report further added. During this time, Inspector Sunil began communicating with her and maintained regular contact as she sought help to recover her money.

Over the months, the two developed a personal relationship through phone conversations, text messages, and video calls. The woman alleged that Sunil promised to open a beauty parlour for her and buy a flat. According to the publication, she claimed that in December last year, he invited her to his residence, saying his wife was out of town, and later met her again at a hotel.

However, she said the officer subsequently refused to marry her, prompting her to approach senior police officials. The complaint also names ASI Prakash Rathod, accusing him of aiding the inspector in deceiving her.

The city police have initiated a detailed investigation into the case.

