Bengaluru cops target autorickshaws, book over 6,600 violations in major crackdown: Report

Bengaluru’s autorickshaw drivers are under the scanner as a city-wide crackdown by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) uncovered a slew of violations. The month-long enforcement drive, which kicked off on June 16, was launched in response to a spike in complaints following the ban on bike taxis, which significantly increased the public’s reliance on autos, the Deccan Herald reported. An auto rickshaw on Bengaluru roads.

Officials received a sudden rise in reports of drivers overcharging passengers, and hence, launched the special operation, which will run for four weeks, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MN Anucheth, said, as per the report.

While the Transport Department is addressing breaches related to permits and operational licenses, the traffic police have zeroed in on issues like refusals to ply, overcharging, and rash driving.

In just the first two weeks of the drive, traffic cops penalized 2,894 auto drivers for carrying more passengers than permitted — the most common violation. Next came 1,399 cases involving drivers not wearing the mandated uniform, followed by 80 instances of vehicles overcrowded with school children.

Overloading, particularly with children, poses a major safety risk and is not just limited to auto rickshaws, Anucheth told the publication.

Additional violations recorded include 670 cases of trip refusals, 676 for inflated fare demands, and hundreds more for other infractions: driving through restricted zones (269), wrong-way driving (142), ignoring no-parking zones (212), and illegal main-road parking (84). Only one driver was penalized for mobile phone use behind the wheel.

In total, 6,641 cases were booked — with most violations reported after dark in high-traffic areas. Other offences ranged from illegal number plates to reckless driving and footpath parking. Fines include ₹500 per offence and ₹200 for each extra passenger carried, the report stated.

Meanwhile, autorickshaw unions are pointing fingers back at the government. D Rudramurthy, General Secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union, said overcharging will continue unless meter rates are adjusted regularly. Waiting four to five years for a fare hike is unrealistic, he added.