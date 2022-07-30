Bengaluru court sends ex-RTO, wife to jail for 3 years in money laundering case
- A special PMLA court in Bengaluru has convicted a former Karnataka regional transport officer (RTO) and his wife on the charge of money laundering and sentenced them to three years in jail, the ED said Friday.
The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court also slapped the accused with a fine of ₹10,000, the federal probe agency said.
J V Ramaiah and M Lalitha were booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2009 after taking cognisance of a case registered against them in the same year by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police in Kolar district of the state.
Ramaiah, an RTO posted at Nagamangala in Mandya district, was booked by the Lokayukta for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets of over ₹1.24 crore ( ₹1,24,23,929) which was 415.3 per cent more than his known sources of income.
The ED, during the course of investigation, attached assets worth more than ₹70.27 lakh of the accused and filed a chargesheet against the couple in January, 2018 before the special court.
The agency said its chargesheet "withstood all the legal challenges and finally established the offences of the accused."
"The hon'ble special court, PMLA has convicted J V Ramaiah and M Lalitha under section 4 of the law (PMLA) and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment and (imposed) a fine of ₹10,000."
The attached properties have been "confiscated" by the court, it said.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
-
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
