Bengaluru Crime Branch busts cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, 4 held
Crime Branch of Bengaluru on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in running a Helium Crypto Token (HNT) through a mobile application.
The police informed that via this mobile application, Rs. 15 crore was routed through 44 different bank accounts among other items.
"Cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme busted! @CCBBangalore has arrested 4 persons for running and operating a Crypto Miner-HNT (Helium Crypto Token) through a mobile app called SHAREHASH. The app promised high returns on investments and collected crores of rupees from gullible people," tweeted Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant.
"Rs. 15 Crore routed through 44 different bank accounts, 1.6 Kg of gold ornaments, Rs. 78 lakh cash, 44 Digital Signature Certificate tokens, 5 company seals, mobile phones, and laptops have been seized," the tweet further read.
The tweet read, "Here's some advice: Be careful, if they are offering you high returns, it could be a trap. A cash reward of Rs. 70k reward has been announced to the team. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)
-
Karnataka CM Bommai: No innocent person held over Hubbali violence
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed the allegations that innocent people are being held in connection with the Hubballi violence and said arrests were made based on evidence. "No innocent person has been arrested. Based on evidences, people have been arrested," Bommai told reporters at Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri. "Those who take law into their hands will face action. Attacking a police station is an unpardonable act," Bommai said.
-
‘Pol Khol’ campaign vehicle vandalised at Chembur; BJP blames Shiv Sena
A vehicle, one of the 40 screen-mounted vans to be used by the Bharatiya Janata Party for its campaign to expose corruption in the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was found vandalised on Tuesday morning, the BJP said. BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who was to launch the campaign at an event in Chembur, said he suspected the Shiv Sena was behind the attack and demanded that the police promptly arrest the hooligans involved.
-
Bail denied to accused who bought jewellery stolen from Sonam Kapoor's home
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to the jeweller, who allegedly bought jewellery stolen from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's house. Police said they have recovered stolen jewellery worth over ₹1 crore, including 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin from Varma. Public prosecutor Vikas Singh said the bank account and the call detail records of the accused have to be analysed.
-
HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak
Five youngsters from the Arki area of Solan district have been arrested a week after their WhatsApp chat was widely shared, indicating that the paper of the police constable recruitment exam held on March 27 had been leaked. All five had taken the exam and scored marks above 60 out of 80. In the chat, a man was demanding ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh for leaking the paper.
-
Bengaluru: Man kills wife of 15 years after suspecting she acted in porn movie
A man identified as Jaheer Pasha, who was addicted to porn, has reportedly killed his wife by stabbing his wife Mubeena's multiple times in front of their kids in Ramanagar on Sunday. The accused, who is a 40-year-old auto driver, reportedly suspected that his wife acted in a porn movie after watching one around two months ago. He is said to have started harassing his wife Mubeena since then.
