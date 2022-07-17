Bengaluru crime: Police seize banned narcotic substances worth of ₹90 lakh
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly being involved in buying and selling illegal narcotic substances. The cops also seized illegal substances worth ₹90 lakh from the accused.
All three accused were traced within the limits of Magadi road police station and are expected to be produced in court.
In an operation conducted by the CCB on Saturday, the officials found banned substances such as hashish oil, marijuana and two mobile phones from the accused.
The officials took to social media to share pictures of the seized narcotics. “In the operation of CCB police @magadiroadps limits arrested 03 people including 2 women who were engaged in the business of buying & selling drugs. Illegal drugs like hashish oil, ganja, mobile phones & other items were taken from their possession worth approximately 90 lakhs(Sic)," the CCB tweeted.
Earlier, the CCB had seized the properties of an alleged drug peddler named Mallesh G, who is a resident of Hanur in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Joint commissioner of the CCB Raman Gupta said the total value of seized properties would be around ₹50 lakh.
The Bengaluru Police has booked 2,262 people in the city and registered 11,716 drug-related cases till mid-June this year. In 2021, a total of 5,753 people were booked in 4,555 drug-related cases, according to the police.
