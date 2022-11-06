Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru crime tracker: Drugs worth 20 lakh seized from Nigerian national

Bengaluru crime tracker: Drugs worth 20 lakh seized from Nigerian national

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Cops also recovered drugs worth Rs. 20 lakh, including 230 grams of MDMA crystals, from the accused.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Bengaluru Police arrested a Nigerian drug peddler on Saturday for allegedly being involved in drug supply in the city's Hennur area. Cops also recovered drugs worth Rs. 20 lakh, including 230 grams of MDMA crystals, from the accused.

Raman Gupta, Joint commissioner of the crime branch, tweeted, “The CCB's Anti-Narcotics Squad apprehended a habitual Nigerian drug peddler who was involved in drug peddling under Hennur PS limits. Nearly 20 lakhs of Narcotic drugs, including 230gms of MDMA crystals, a bike, two mobile phones, and other items, were seized.”

Earlier in October, eleven people were arrested by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly peddling drugs across the city. Drugs worth Rs. 1 crore were reported to be seized. Out of the 11 accused, five were the foreign nationals and they were caught while peddling narcotic substances like MDMA and cannabis in Bengaluru.

Another Bengaluru man was also arrested in October for allegedly peddling drugs in the form of ESKUF cough syrup. Cops recovered 356 bottles of syrup and a two-wheeler from the accused and they were seized. The drug is known to be misused by mixing it with banned narcotic substances and many drug dealers keep the stock of ESKUF syrup to sell it to drug addicts.

The Karnataka Police announced ‘operation Narcos’ to entirely curb the usage of drugs in the state. Special operations as part of ‘operation Narcos’ are also being conducted to catch the drug peddlers in the state.

Sign out