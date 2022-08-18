Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru electrician kills his wife for denying him sex : Report

Bengaluru electrician kills his wife for denying him sex : Report

Published on Aug 18, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The man reportedly claims that his wife lied about her age during the wedding and has been denying sex to him.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A Bihar man working and living in Bengaluru for the past two years allegedly murdered his wife after she refused to have sex with him, The Times of India reported. The man is in police custody as is another authorities believe was involved in the crime.

According to the report, nine months ago Pruthvi Raj Singh - who lived in the city's Madiwala area - married Jyothi Kumari. Pruthvi reportedly claimed Jyothi lied about her age at the time of marriage - she claimed, he said, to be 28 - and had repeatedly denied him sex since they were wed.

The report by The Times of India says Pruthvi and a friend, Sameer Kumar, hatched a plan to murder Jyothi. All three travelled to Udupi on August 3 and she was murdered on the way back; she was reportedly strangled and her body was dumped near the Shiradi Ghat, the report said.

Pruthvi then filed a missing person's complaint on returning to Bengaluru. During the interrogation, however, police reportedly found Pruthvi gad killed her wife with help of his friend Sameer

