After days of disruption, Bengaluru’s electricity board has restored its online services for consumers who pay bills digitally. The digital services, mainly the payment section on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) website stopped functioning between March 10-19, resulting in the delay in bill payments. Bengaluru electricity board to not levy penalty for late bill payments in March

The energy board also said there might still be some glitches on the website due to heavy traffic for pending bill payments. “Though online services resumed on March 20th, issues were raised because of 8 days of downtime and a heavy rush to pay the electricity bills in the ESCOMs counters. It is also common for IT systems to face technical glitches when taking an overload. Technical glitches will be set right before March 30,” said an announcement from the department.

BESCOM also stressed that a penalty will not be levied against those who could not pay the bills on time. It further said, “During downtime, consumers have not been able to pay the electricity bill on time, so there will be no penalty or late payment charges till March 30th. Instructions have been given to all ESCOMs not to disconnect the electricity connections of the consumers for nonpayment of the bills.”

The department said that all technical glitches will be resolved by the end of this month and assured users of a smooth payment process from next month.