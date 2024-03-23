Bengaluru water board launches 'Green Star Challenge' for hotels, restaurants amid crisis

On the occasion of World Water Day, the Bengaluru water management body launched a water conservation programme called the ‘Green Star Challenge’, especially for hotels and restaurants in the city, in a bid to save the vital resource amid a severe shortage. This comes after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) mandated the use of aerators in taps used by bulk consumers on Wednesday. (HT File)

This comes after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) mandated the use of aerators in taps used by bulk consumers on Wednesday. The board also began an installation drive in buildings, commercial establishments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | World Water Day: Why Bengaluru's lakes cannot be taken for granted anymore

BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar spoke to rpeorters on the matter and said, “So, today is World Water Day and on behalf of BWSSB, Bengaluru Jala mandali is launching a new programme called Green Star challenge. This is a compettion with lot of responsibility. We want to have a self sufficient Bengaluru in next 99 days. We are also taking up this challenge that we will make Bengaluru self sufficient in next 99 days. Only 99 days. For this, we are taking very concerted efforts and lot of measures are being taken up. As part of the first measure, We are promoting panchasutras (five principles and actions) to promote water self sufficiency."

“The first action is to save the water and use water efficiency technology and devices. Second principle is to use eco-friendly treated water for non-drinking purposes. Third principle is to maximise the recharge of underground water by putting lots of rainwater recharge structures,” He added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Siddaramaiah urges Maharashtra CM to release water to drought-hit north Karnataka districts

“The fourth aim is to promote conservation of bore wells by deploying innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence, IoTs (internet of things) and robotics. Fifth important strategy is to promote communication of these initiatives to all the stakeholders of the community,” He further stated.

"So, here in Bengaluru, the famous brand Hotel Shangri-La is taking up the first Green Star challenge to implement all these five star actions so that it will reduce the water consumption in next 30 days and at the end of the 30 days, they will be verified whether they have taken up all the five measures," He said

ALSO READ | DMK manifesto promising to stop Mekedatu: Karnataka BJP chief targets Cong govt

“ If they have taken up and conserved the water…depending upon their conservation level, we will give them the “Green Star” certification. This certification will promote their brand and it will also promote water conservation and it will save our water,” He concluded.

(With PTI inputs)