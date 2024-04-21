More number of fatal accidents in Bengaluru are happening on weekends, when compared to the weekdays, revealed a data by Bengaluru traffic police. In 2023, Sundays saw the most number of fatal accidents than any other day in the week. Bengaluru fatal accidents saw spike during weekends in 2023: Report

According to a report by Deccan Herald, both Saturdays and Sundays recorded more than 32% of the total fatal accidents in 2023. Out of total fatal accidents that were recorded in 2023, 152 were recorded on Sundays and the other 133 were recorded on Saturdays.

The report also said that as weekends see lower vehicular traffic, bikes and cars usually travel at high speed, resulting in fatal accidents.

Earlier, a report also said that most of the victims in fatal accidents are men. A total of 913 deaths occurred in the year 2023 in Bengaluru, and 770 out of 913 happened to be men. More than half of the men fall between the ages of 20 and 40, and two-wheelers take the herculean share in fatal accidents. The number of deaths has increased in 2023 compared to 2022. The report further said that in 2022, 772 people died due to road accidents in Bengaluru, and 752 of them were men.

A data earlier suggested that bikers are the major chunk of victims in the road accidents in Karnataka. According to state police, 60 per cent of those who died in road accidents were bikers in Karnataka.