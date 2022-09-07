Bengaluru floods: Congress mocks minister for ‘sleeping’ at review meeting
Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city since Tuesday morning
Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their response to the floods in Bengaluru triggered by torrential rains in the city. The official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress shared a picture of a flood review meeting in which revenue minister of the state R Ashoka can be seen sitting beside chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with his eyes closed. (Also Read | Congress slams Tejaswi Surya for 'enjoying' masala Dosa amid Bengaluru floods)
Taking a swipe at the minister, Karnataka Congress tweeted, "There are many types of drowning! People of the state are drowned in the rain. The minister is asleep! Minister @RAshokaBJP sound asleep during flood review video conference. 'Halal cut' means that he will wake up! It's like saying to the minister that 'he who has no worries sleeps forever even in the market'."
The picture was shared after CM Bommai held a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday.
Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, forcing many to evacuate their homes. The city has been brought to a standstill as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour. Many employees of IT companies living in flooded areas took tractors to reach their offices.
The state unit of Congress also slammed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his apathy to the floods in Bengaluru.
“If you choose someone with 'dosha', people will go to eat 'dosa' while drowning!” Karnataka Congress tweeted. “Bengaluru is drowning, people are struggling, but Bengaluru South MP @Tejasvi_Surya is tempted to eat dosa!”
Meanwhile, Bommai blamed the previous Congress government in the state for the current situation in the city.
Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."
He said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone."
-
Dileep is a graduate in political science from Govt. Thakur Ranmat Singh College in Rewa. He is also a diploma holder from an ITI in Jabalpur. Currently pursuing B. Ed as a correspondent student at IGNOU in Delhi. Suresh finished his Class 12 and has joined a bachelor’s degree course in sociology as a correspondent student in IGNOU. Both met while students in Yamuna Prasad Sashtri Blind School in Rewa. Dileep was Suresh’s senior by a few years.
-
Experts prescribe caution as Delhi records 43 swine flu cases this year
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said the hospital has seen several patients who arrived with symptoms of a viral fever and later tested positive for H1N1. “We did see a spike in cases and because the symptoms are similar to Covid-19, it was important to test and then treat the infections accordingly,” said Dr Chatterjee.
-
‘Fit of rage’: 17-yr-old kills father with rolling pin in Delhi
Police began investigations, and the questioning of the constable’s family members suggested that he was an alcohol addict who often abused and assaulted his teenaged son, wife, and other family members. Investigating officers learnt that, on August 22, the man again brutally attacked his son, who “in a fit of rage” retaliated by raining blows on his father with a wooden rolling pin.
-
National medical council’s nod to Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility plan’
In a major relief to Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine after Russian forces attack, the National Medical Council has notified that it has no objection to the 'academic mobility programme' being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students. Last month, NMC had said that it doesn't recognise the 'mobility programme' being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students, which got students worried.
-
Punjab: BSF recovers 3.7kg heroin in village bordering Pak
Border Security Force has claimed to have recovered 3.7 kilograms of heroin in border area of Abohar sector on Monday late evening. In a press release, BSF officials claimed that on Monday evening, a person of village Jangad Bhaini informed BSF troops that 4 packets of suspicious item were laying in his agricultural land facing his home at the of border fence in Abohar Sector.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics