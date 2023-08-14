Bengaluru gears up for Independence day; stage set for CM Siddaramaiah's first I-day speech in second tenure

Bengaluru city was decked up ahead of Independence day, with serial lightings and other decorations turning up on several buildings. Preparations were also underway for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's first Independence day speech in his second term tomorrow.

The main event is expected to take place at the Manekshaw Parade ground where flag hoisting will unfold.

The main event is expected to take place at the Manekshaw Parade ground where flag hoisting will unfold, after which CM Siddaramaiah will deliver a speech, which is expected to house political undercurrents ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year. After the speech, it is likely that students from various schools will perform in cultural programmes.

Around 8,000 seats have been arranged at the parade ground for the general public and other invitees by officials from Bengaluru's civic administrative agency, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP), and the police force, The Hindu reported.

A few reports also suggested that the Tricolour will also be hoisted at the Idgah maidan grounds in Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet on Independence Day. Notably, the grounds have been embroiled in controversy for several years on account of competing claims for its ownership between the Wakf Board and the civic authorities.

Several visuals of decorations in Bengaluru were also shared online on social media platforms. A branch of the Canara Bank was lit up in the colours of the national flag.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bengaluru was also illuminated with the tricolour.

The famous flower show in the Karnataka capital's Lalbagh Botanical Garden is also set to culminate tomorrow. The garden is showcasing an 18-foot tall floral replica of the Vidhana Soudha and a statue of the second chief minister of Karnataka, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, this year.