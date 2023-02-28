Bengaluru gets smart bus stop with vending machines at Electronics City

The Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) on Monday inaugurated a smart bus stop at the airport bus terminus near Infosys Avenue at 12 pm. The bus stop, first of its kind in Bengaluru, is equipped with vending machines for snacks and sanitary napkins, charging points for phones and laptops, and smart dustbins, among many other facilities. The bus stop is equipped with vending machines for snacks and sanitary napkins, charging points for phones and laptops, and smart dustbins.

The ELCITA shared visuals of the inauguration on microblogging site Twitter, for which Sathyavathi G, the managing director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and Dr M A Saleem, special commissioner of police for traffic, Bengaluru were guests of honour.

“Exciting news! Today marks the beginning of a new era in public transportation in our E-city. Smt @gsatyavathi, IAS (Managing Director, BMTC), and @SplCPTraffic IPS, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, inaugurated the first Smart Bus Stop,” the ELCITA said.

The first bus was flagged off from the smart bus stop by both the guests of honour.

“The smart bus stop has smart dustbins that send alerts when it is 70% full. It also has displays for real-time information about bus timings, one that shows the route map,” they added in another tweet.

"To ensure the safety of all, the bus stop is installed with two CCTV cameras and a two-way SOS system. Besides being "smart", the bus stop is also "green"— the Smart garden is set up," the ELCITA added.