Smart bus stops to display timing, offer Wi-Fi and charging facilities

Mumbai: In order to provide real-time information such as bus schedules, and routes to the commuters, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is all set to build bus stops with a digital public information system (DPIS). This user-friendly bus station will display the expected time of arrival for buses

As a pilot initiative, existing bus stops along Marine Drive and Airport Road will be replaced with DIPS within a month.

These bus stops will also have Wi-Fi and charging facilities. “The bus stops will be built as per international standards with increased seating facilities. Initially there will be around 100 bus stops that will be transformed with the new features that include a transparent background. In places like Marine Drive, the view of the sea will not be blocked. There will be two display units, one atop the bus stop for advertisements and another to display upcoming buses,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.

Gradually, it will increase to the transformation of 300 bus stops, currently the city has 4,000 odd bus stops. These bus stops will be linked with the GPS installed in the buses; it will help provide expected time of the buses at the particular stops. The new bus stops will not be having any barricades and will be open with ample seating facility for commuters. Some of the seats will also be facing the direction from where the bus can be spotted.

“The design prototype is ready and it will be implemented within a month in a few places that will soon be identified by the senior officials. The highlight of these bus stops is that these are not of the same size. Depending on the space available and the footfalls on these routes, the size of the bus stops will be decided. This will not block the footpaths as well,” said an officer from BEST.

Sameer Govalkar, 38, resident of Dadar, and a regular commuter of BEST bus towards Colaba, said, “It will be a relief to see bus stops with proper seating facility and shelter. But it needs to be maintained well by the BEST, or else, it will be a waste of money.”