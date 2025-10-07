Bengaluru inmate celebrates lavish birthday in prison, probe ordered

Authorities in Karnataka on Monday launched an internal probe after a purported video showing an inmate at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison hosting a lavish birthday celebration inside his cell, complete with cakes, cheers, and a garland of apples, surfaced on social media, officials said. The prisoner, Srinivasa alias “Gubbachhi Seena,” is a known repeat offender. (HT PHOTO)

The prisoner, Srinivasa alias “Gubbachhi Seena,” is a known repeat offender currently facing trial for the alleged murder of rival gangster Venkatesha in Doddabommasandra. Police had earlier wounded Seena in the leg while capturing him after an attempted escape.

A post on X from the account “Karnataka Portfolio” suggested that the video, believed to be two or three months old, came to light after a complaint prompted the deputy inspector general (Prisons) to begin an investigation.

The footage, which surfaced on social media this week, shows Seena surrounded by fellow inmates, cutting cakes with a knife as they whistle and applaud. The video appears to have been filmed on a mobile phone, an item banned within the high-security facility, raising fresh concerns about contraband access and the breakdown of prison oversight.

Following the video’s circulation, additional director general of police (Prisons) B Dayananda ordered a detailed inquiry to determine how the celebration was organized and whether staff members facilitated or ignored the breach.

This is the second major embarrassment in a year for Parappana Agrahara. In 2024, a leaked photograph showed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, then jailed in the Renukaswamy murder case, lounging inside the same facility with a coffee mug and cigarette, chatting with notorious history-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga. The controversy led to the suspension of nine prison officials and the transfer of Darshan and several others to different jails, including Ballari Central Prison.

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, reacting to the latest video, sharply criticized the state administration. “Parappana Agrahara Jail is in news again. A massive cake enters the jail, and a rowdy with all his incarcerated mini rowdies celebrates his birthday with total impunity, and the same is recorded and uploaded on social media,” he wrote on X, adding that the incident reflected a deeper crisis, from civic mismanagement to corruption and lawlessness.