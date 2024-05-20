Bengaluru kid, 12, eats ‘smoky paan’, undergoes surgery after hole in her stomach: Report

A 12-year-old girl from Bengaluru underwent a gastro surgery after she consumed the popular ‘smoky paan’, which is made using liquid nitrogen, reported The Times of India. The girl initially developed severe stomach pain, and later, doctors advised her to have surgery as a hole was observed in her stomach. Bengaluru kid, 12, eats smoky paan, undergoes surgery after hole in her stomach

According to the report, when the girl saw people breathing out smoke after eating the pan, she wanted to try it. As it is widely available at popular street food stalls in Bengaluru, she tried the paan and immediately felt sick. Speaking to the publication, she said, “Everyone was trying the smoky paan, and even I wanted to give it a shot. I felt discomfort soon after eating it and it later turned worse as I suffered severe pain in my stomach. The other people who consumed it were doing fine, but I felt sick.”

Meanwhile, doctors called it perforation peritonitis-a hole in her stomach and told her that only Intra-op OGD scopy could save her from further complications. “Intra-op OGD scopy is a procedure where, a flexible tube with a camera and light, are used during surgery to examine the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum-the first part of the small intestine," Dr Vijay HS, Operating Surgeon (Surgical Gastroenterology), who led the surgical team is quoted as a saying by the publication.

There have been a few instances in the past where people have suffered after consuming liquid nitrogen-infused food. Liquid nitrogen is mostly used in sizzlers at restaurants to give food or a drink a smoky appearance. Doctors advise people to stay cautious about what they consume outside their house.