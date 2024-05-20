The Kerala Police, with the assistance of its Karnataka counterpart, have arrested a 29-year-old Congolese national, in connection with an international drug smuggling ring. Key international drug smuggler arrested in Bengaluru

Rengara Paul was apprehended in Madiwala, Bengaluru, by a team led by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena and the Bengaluru Mico Layout police, according to a statement issued by the police here on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa for post on CM Siddaramaiah

Paul's arrest follows the detention of Vipin, who was found with 200 grams of MDMA in Angamaly last month.

The investigation into Vipin's activities led the police to arrest Paul, who had been living in Bengaluru since 2014 on a student visa.

Instead of pursuing his education, Paul became heavily involved in the narcotics trade.

Known as "Captain" among drug smugglers, Paul is suspected to be a major supplier of drugs to Kerala.

He allegedly manufactured a synthetic drug known as "cook" and was involved in illegal drug transactions worth crores of rupees.

Paul's gang operated in a highly secretive manner. Transactions were conducted online, and the drugs were left at predetermined locations without human presence for customers to collect.

The police arrested Paul after several days of surveillance. He is believed to be a crucial link in the drug supply chain to Kerala.

The Ernakulam Rural Police have registered 750 narcotic cases in the last six months, the statement added.