 Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa for post on CM Siddaramaiah - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa for post on CM Siddaramaiah

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Vinit posted a video of Siddaramaiah’s speech and claimed that the Congress wants to take away wealth from Hindus and distribute it among Muslims.

Karnataka police on Saturday arrested popular right-wing social media influencer Vinit Nayak, known by his X handle ‘Bhiku Mhatre’, for allegedly writing a post on social media against CM Siddaramaiah. Vinit’s son Nagesh Naik claimed that his father was picked up by Karnataka police for their house at Goa’s Ponda.

Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa
Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa

Also Read - Man in Bengaluru booked for riding bike with a woman in his lap. VIDEO

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nagesh Naik took to social media and wrote, “My father @MumbaichaDon has been arrested by @DgpKarnataka @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice A mail was sent by TWITTER and suddenly in the evening the Police showed up at the doorstep and took away my father! FIR is totally NOT pertinent! #ReleaseBhikuMhatre.”

Vinit posted a video of Siddaramaiah’s speech and claimed that the Congress wants to take away wealth from Hindus and distribute it among Muslims. He also said in a social media post that Congress hates Hindus, along with SCs and STs.

The police registered an FIR based on a complaint by J Saravanan, who alleged that 'Bhiku Mhatre' posted a message against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on 'X', which could create enmity between Hindus and Muslims and disturb peace in society.

Meanwhile, Bhiku Mhatre's arrest sparked a row, and many BJP leaders have condemned the Karnataka police's action. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to social media and wrote, “This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt. We will fight this, both inside courts and outside."

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa for post on CM Siddaramaiah

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On