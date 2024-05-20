Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa for post on CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka police on Saturday arrested popular right-wing social media influencer Vinit Nayak, known by his X handle ‘Bhiku Mhatre’, for allegedly writing a post on social media against CM Siddaramaiah. Vinit’s son Nagesh Naik claimed that his father was picked up by Karnataka police for their house at Goa’s Ponda. Karnataka police arrest right-wing social media influencer from Goa

Nagesh Naik took to social media and wrote, “My father @MumbaichaDon has been arrested by @DgpKarnataka @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice A mail was sent by TWITTER and suddenly in the evening the Police showed up at the doorstep and took away my father! FIR is totally NOT pertinent! #ReleaseBhikuMhatre.”

Vinit posted a video of Siddaramaiah’s speech and claimed that the Congress wants to take away wealth from Hindus and distribute it among Muslims. He also said in a social media post that Congress hates Hindus, along with SCs and STs.

The police registered an FIR based on a complaint by J Saravanan, who alleged that 'Bhiku Mhatre' posted a message against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on 'X', which could create enmity between Hindus and Muslims and disturb peace in society.

Meanwhile, Bhiku Mhatre's arrest sparked a row, and many BJP leaders have condemned the Karnataka police's action. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to social media and wrote, “This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt. We will fight this, both inside courts and outside."