Bengaluru landlord booked for letting out property to foreign nationals without police notification: Report

A Bengaluru woman is facing legal action after failing to inform the authorities before renting out her property to two foreign nationals. The incident came to light when officials from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a surprise raid at a residence in the Chudasandra area on August 26. A Bengaluru woman had rented out her property to two Ugandan women, who are now being investigated for visa violations.

During the operation, two Ugandan women were found living in the house without valid documentation. The homeowner, identified as Ambuja, had allegedly not submitted Form-C, a mandatory document under the Foreigners Act that landlords must file with local police when accommodating foreign nationals, according to a report by the Deccan Herald. The form helps track the movement and residency of foreign visitors in India.

According to police, Ambuja failed to notify law enforcement about her tenants and did not complete the necessary registration procedures. Authorities have since registered a case against her under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act. She is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace her, the report said.

The two Ugandan nationals have been taken into custody for questioning and are being investigated for visa violations or other possible offenses, it added.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has once again urged Bengaluru residents to follow legal protocols when renting or leasing properties to foreign nationals. There are clear guidelines in place to ensure security and transparency, he said, as quoted in the report. Homeowners must submit Form-C and inform the jurisdictional police, otherwise, it can lead to legal consequences, he stated.