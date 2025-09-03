Drone footage captures Bengaluru’s infamous Silk Board traffic jam in full glory. Watch

A drone video circulating on social media has once again brought Bengaluru’s infamous traffic woes into sharp focus, this time, showcasing the ever-congested Silk Board Junction in all its gridlocked glory. The drone footage, shared amid dry weather, raised questions about chronic traffic issues in Bengaluru.(X)

The aerial footage, captured during peak evening hours, reveals endless lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic, with vehicles inching forward at a snail’s pace. The visual, both mesmerizing and maddening, was shared with the caption: “Silk Board Jam this evening: Gurgaon trying to take the top spot? Sorry, Bangalore’s Silk Board isn’t giving up its #1 title that easily – and this when there is no rain whole day in Bengaluru.”

The video, shared on X by a drone pilot, took a jab at Gurgaon, another city infamous for traffic snarls. The video showed kilometres and kilometres of vehicles, lighting up the otherwise dark city. The user, Srihari Karanth, said this traffic is in the complete absence of rain - which is often blamed for Bengaluru’s traffic disruptions. With dry weather prevailing throughout the day, it raised questions about the root causes of such chronic congestion.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions poured in, with the video garnering 1,75,000 views at the time this article was being written. “As someone who has suffered the miseries of silk board junction over 10 years ago I agree that Gurgaon thinks it knows what the worst traffic jam looks like. Kids have grown up, graduated, gotten married and people who went to work as parents have returned as grand parents here,” a user wrote.

Silk Board, which connects several major corridors in the city including Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road, has long been a choke point in Bengaluru’s traffic system. Despite several infrastructure projects and flyover proposals, relief for daily commuters has remained elusive.