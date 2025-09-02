Bengaluru vs Gurugram social media war erupts after Millennium City chokes in floods

A fresh round of city-versus-city sparring erupted on social media Tuesday after overnight rains left Gurugram, often called the “Millennium City”, waterlogged, with traffic snarls and office disruptions across the National Capital Region (NCR). Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in Gurugram. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Videos and pictures of flooded streets quickly went viral on X, sparking heated debates comparing Gurugram’s urban planning with that of Bengaluru.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s double-decker flyover floods like a ‘swimming pool’ after hour long rain: ‘Engineering marvel at best’)

Several users argued that the NCR hub, despite being home to India’s corporate elite, has traffic infrastructure “worse than Bengaluru.”

Others pointed out that unlike Bengaluru, an old city struggling under the weight of rapid migration, Gurugram is a new city that “could have been better planned and maintained instead of just building posh gated communities,” a user wrote.

One user wrote, “I heard Gurugram is a well-planned city, yet this is the condition. 2BHK apartments are sold for over ₹1 crore. Don’t understand where the money goes. Almost all cities turn into a sh!thole during rains.”

The debate also drew in Bengaluru residents, many of whom accused outsiders of constantly complaining about their city while ignoring infrastructure issues in their own backyard.

“Outsiders in Bengaluru… got good facilities and buildings, but no, they have to complain about traffic. If your argument is money, then Haryana also has money. Stop the nonsense that money is everything, I am a taxpayer,” one post read.

Some Bengaluru voices used the Gurugram flooding to call for urgent infrastructure fixes at home. “Look at Gurugram’s situation. Don’t let politicians fool you with the Tunnel Road idiocy. Bengaluru needs metro and suburban rail expedited. Tunnel Road is a real estate scam,” a user cautioned.

IMD weather forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Gurugram remains under an orange alert after receiving heavy overnight showers.

Earlier in the day, the city was placed under a red alert, prompting schools and colleges to shift to online classes and offices to issue work-from-home advisories.

Neighbouring districts also faced severe impact. The IMD issued a red alert for Ghaziabad and Noida till 5.40 pm as heavy rains lashed both areas, adding to the chaos in the NCR region.

(Also Read: ‘Father of potholes’: JD(S) hits out at DK Shivakumar amid Bengaluru rain fury)