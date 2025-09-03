Bengaluru man with Class 10 education shares how he saved 1 crore in 25 years: ‘Worked like crazy’

A 53-year-old man’s story of financial discipline and resilience is going viral on Reddit, inspiring thousands online. Despite studying only up to Class 10 and starting his career with a salary of just ₹4,200, the man revealed that he managed to save ₹1 crore in 25 years, all without loans, credit cards, or a lavish lifestyle. Netizens praised the man's financial wisdom and simple living philosophy.(Representational/Unsplash)

In the post titled “Reached a (major) milestone - 1 Crore, took me 25 years”, the Redditor shared that he started his career in Bengaluru in the year 2000 with just ₹5,000 in his pocket and a first salary of ₹4,200. After 25 years of consistent effort and smart saving, he has accumulated ₹1.01 crore in bank deposits and ₹65,000 in equity, all without ever borrowing money or owning a credit card.

“I come (originally) from a small village in South India. Having learned English grammar on my own, I came to Bangalore in 2000; I was 27 and all the money I had in my pocket was ~5K. Never again did I ask my parents for more. We were very poor. My first salary was ~4,200. My last paid salary was ~63K,,” the man wrote.

The original poster revealed he is a proofreader based in Bengaluru. He quit his job just before the Covid-19 pandemic due to high myopia, but continues to earn a passive income of ₹60,000 per month from his fixed deposits. His family of three lives on just ₹25,000 a month in a rented 1BHK on the outskirts of Bengaluru, paying ₹6,500 as rent.

He shared he never owned a car, prefers walking everywhere, and can “walk/jog a 5K without needing a sip of water.” He stressed the importance of frugal living.

“We have our ancestral home in the village where we'll eventually go live the rest of our lives. We have always been very frugal because we have had no one to look to for help. Luckily we have never had a major illness or hardships. We're good at taking care of our health, rarely go see a doctor,” he wrote.

He attributed his financial success to patience, discipline, and good health, concluding that education, intelligence, and time are one’s biggest assets.

Man praised for his financial wisdom

The post has struck a chord online, with commenters praising his financial wisdom and simple living philosophy.

“I think this is the best post I have read on Reddit till date. Amidst all the fear mongering and lack of clarity among people of my generation when it comes to differentiating between needs and wants, your post feels like a breath of fresh air. I am a millennial, and I often see both my generation and Gen Z simply throwing around big random numbers on Reddit and associating those with happiness and peace of mind. But Sir, your post has truly cut through the noise. I genuinely thank you for sharing this with us, and I will certainly bookmark it if I manage to find the option,” one user wrote.

“I really appreciate your journey!! Thank you for sharing it. Always remember that it is easier to make your next one crore from the existing one crore. Than spending it on something else,” commented another.

“Proud of Man. This is some real hustle. And I feel a bit relieved reading. Lately been very tensed about savings and worrying about left behind since I am nearly 28 and next to nothing saved bc of some family issues. Reading that you started at 27 with nothing at hand and reaching here really makes me feel happy for you. You have great attitude towards life like my father had,” said a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)