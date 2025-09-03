Indian woman settled in US debates moving back to Bengaluru: 'Is 1.2 crore salary enough?'

A Reddit post about a woman considering a move back to India has gone viral, striking an emotional chord with thousands. In the post, shared on the popular subreddit r/ReturnToIndia, the woman detailed her struggle between a comfortable, high-paying life in the US and the desire to be closer to ageing parents in India. The woman said that her parents are unwilling to relocate to the US.(Unsplash/Representational )

The Redditor explained that she moved to the US for her master’s degree, built a successful career, and currently earns around $350,000 a year, while her fiance earns $300,000. The couple owns a house in suburban Denver, enjoys a comfortable lifestyle with minimal stress, and travels internationally every quarter.

Despite this seemingly perfect life, the user said that she is torn about moving back to India. “my family is in India, my parents are getting old, every time I visit, I see them getting older. Time feels like slipping away. Not being able to care for them is the worst feeling of all,” she wrote.

The woman said that her parents are unwilling to relocate to the US due to the cultural differences. “I am seriously considering moving back to India. However, we don't have any jobs in the local town, so I'll still be in Bangalore. My hometown is in north-east India,” she said.

The woman also shared that she has been offered a job in Bengaluru with a package of ₹1.2 crore per year. But she wonders if that is enough or if she should negotiate.

She went on to say that she loves her US life - cleaners, meal services, good friends, and calm suburban living. However, frequent trips to India have also exposed her to the chaos, rude behaviour, and road stress that make her doubt her ability to adjust back.

Social media reactions

The post has ignited a wave of reactions. While some advised the woman to stay in the US, citing quality of life, others stressed the importance of family and being present during parents' later years. Some users also recommended negotiating for a higher salary in India to maintain a comparable standard of living.

“I'd say don't move until you've saved enough that working is an option for life in India. You're earning well enough to achieve that soon. Also think about moving after getting the US passport, and come back on an oci,” one user wrote.

“Well if your income is so high and you don't have kids. Both of you together put a whopping 650k a yr. Save up for 3-5 yrs if not done enough. Go back to the town of your parents and live with them and off your investments. Why would go into the traffic and pollution of cities and stress of jobs. Whenever you get a child you will have time for kids as well...couple of million in stocks is more than enough to live a comfortable life in India,” commented another.

“After the quality of life here it will be very hard to adjust in India. Bangalore is over populated anyways. You will be frustrated sooner or later. Will your parents move to Bangalore ? I would suggest - visit often, stay for long in India. Get parents to USA for longer duration maybe 3-4 months. Spend as much time as possible. Show them the comforts of life. Old age is hard for sure,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)