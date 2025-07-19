Bengaluru launches India’s first govt-certified naturalist course for wildlife careers

For Siddesh Shekar, a childhood fascination with wildlife documentaries and weekend visits to Mysuru Zoo sparked a lifelong love for nature. But it wasn’t until recently, at 33, that he found a structured pathway to turn his passion into a professional calling. The three-and-a-half-month programme is offered by Bengaluru-based The Naturalist School.(Kunal Patil / HT File Photo)

After years of working informally with private wildlife tour operators and stints at national parks like Jim Corbett, Shekar enrolled in India’s first government-certified course for naturalists, the Certified Naturalist (CNAT) Course. The three-and-a-half-month programme, offered by Bengaluru-based The Naturalist School, is designed to formalise the profession of nature guiding and interpretation, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to PTI, Shekar said the course taught him to look beyond the typical obsession with tiger sightings. “We picked up a lot of cognitive skills and learned about birds, reptiles, and mammals. It really broadened my view of what it means to be a naturalist,” he said.

The CNAT programme, launched by The Naturalist School — a social enterprise — is certified by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and is aligned with the Skill India Mission. It aims to offer formal credentials and career pathways in nature education, conservation, and sustainable tourism, areas that have long relied on informal or volunteer-driven training.

“Naturalists in India have mostly come up through informal means — driven by passion, often self-taught or locals doubling up as guides,” said Prakruthi Subramanya, Program Director at The Naturalist School. “We wanted to change that. Before this course, the Skill India Mission had modules for chefs and housekeepers, but none for nature interpreters.”

Now working as a guide at Jungle Lodges and Resorts in Kabini, Shekar hopes to build his own ethical tourism business, designing meaningful wildlife experiences across Indian national parks. “The dream is to make people fall in love with nature, the way I did,” he said.

The third batch of the CNAT Course begins on July 19 at the Bannerghatta Nature Camp in Bengaluru. The 750-hour course, priced at ₹1.5 lakh, blends residential, online, and field-based experiential learning. Students will spend four weeks living at the nature camp, attend online modules, complete projects, and intern at eco-tourism sites.

“They learn to communicate science in an engaging way, to tell stories that spark curiosity,” said Subramanya. “We’ve even partnered with the Red Cross to offer an intensive first-aid component. The idea is to create professionals who are not just knowledgeable, but also field-ready.”

As environmental awareness grows and eco-tourism gains ground, courses like CNAT could be a crucial step toward shaping a new generation of nature educators and conservation ambassadors.

(With PTI inputs)

