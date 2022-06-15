Bengaluru logs 582 of Karnataka's 594 new Covid cases. Details here

Bengaluru has snapped a three day declining streak to record a spike in its new COVID-19 infections, logging 582 of Karnataka's 594 new cases on Tuesday, according to data released by the health department. The Covid cases in Bengaluru had been dropping for the last three days with the city having recorded 400 cases on Monday.

Karnataka's positivity rate breached the 3 per cent mark on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months to see a rate of 3.14 per cent, compared to Monday's 2.56 per cent. The state's positivity rate was at 1.61 per cent a week ago, i.e. on June 8. Meanwhile Bengaluru's positivity rate was at 2.83 per cent, rising from 2.69% on Monday. Karnataka conducted 18,883 tests in total on Tuesday, out of which 17,960 were conducted in Bengaluru, compared to 13,045 tests conducted in the city on Monday.

386 people recovered in Bengaluru on Tuesday out of the 400 discharged all over Karnataka, taking the active number of cases in the city to 3,738. The active clusters in the city also rose to 23 from the 21 there were yesterday. The recovery rate was 98.85 per cent in Bengaluru. The state's active cases meanwhile stood at 3,882 cases. The number of wards with less than 10 cases decreased to 140 from the 143 on Monday.

Around 16,729 people were vaccinated on Tuesday in Bengaluru, and the city continued to see no deaths and low hospitalisation rates. Out of the 582 new cases, 28 were hospitalised, which brings the hospitalisation rate at around 4.81 per cent. 25 of these 28 people were in general wards while two were in High Dependency Units (HDU) and one was in the intensive care unit (ICU).