Bengaluru logs 582 of Karnataka's 594 new Covid cases. Details here
- Karnataka capital Bengaluru has seen a spike in fresh infections of COVID-19, with the city logging 582 of the state's 594 new cases on Tuesday. This is in comparison to the 400 cases registered on Monday.
Bengaluru has snapped a three day declining streak to record a spike in its new COVID-19 infections, logging 582 of Karnataka's 594 new cases on Tuesday, according to data released by the health department. The Covid cases in Bengaluru had been dropping for the last three days with the city having recorded 400 cases on Monday.
Karnataka's positivity rate breached the 3 per cent mark on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months to see a rate of 3.14 per cent, compared to Monday's 2.56 per cent. The state's positivity rate was at 1.61 per cent a week ago, i.e. on June 8. Meanwhile Bengaluru's positivity rate was at 2.83 per cent, rising from 2.69% on Monday. Karnataka conducted 18,883 tests in total on Tuesday, out of which 17,960 were conducted in Bengaluru, compared to 13,045 tests conducted in the city on Monday.
386 people recovered in Bengaluru on Tuesday out of the 400 discharged all over Karnataka, taking the active number of cases in the city to 3,738. The active clusters in the city also rose to 23 from the 21 there were yesterday. The recovery rate was 98.85 per cent in Bengaluru. The state's active cases meanwhile stood at 3,882 cases. The number of wards with less than 10 cases decreased to 140 from the 143 on Monday.
Around 16,729 people were vaccinated on Tuesday in Bengaluru, and the city continued to see no deaths and low hospitalisation rates. Out of the 582 new cases, 28 were hospitalised, which brings the hospitalisation rate at around 4.81 per cent. 25 of these 28 people were in general wards while two were in High Dependency Units (HDU) and one was in the intensive care unit (ICU).
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics