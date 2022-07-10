Bengaluru logs 831 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Karnataka on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,79,021, the State Health Department said.
The department in its daily Covid-19 bulletin said 737 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,32,000 till date.
Active cases stood at 6,898. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi.
There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the State.
The positivity rate for the day was 4.20 per cent, the department said.
As many as 22,403 tests were conducted, those included 17,210 RT-PCR tests.
The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date. There were 3,329 people who were inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.27 crore so far, the department said.
-
HC grants state 4 weeks to submit report on action on pvt nursing homes
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has granted four weeks' time to the state government through the health department to file a report on the action taken on the 6,742 private nursing homes across the state that were found violating norms of the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act and Mumbai Nursing Homes Registration Rules.
-
Preparations in full swing for PM’s visit to Bihar Vidhan Sabha
Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Patna for the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations on Tuesday evening. Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday said that it would be a historic occasion, as it would be the first visit of any PM to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises after Independence.
-
4-yr-old girl who lost her voice during Ramadan gets it back on Eid-ul-Adha
On April 17 this year, when the country was celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, a four-year-old girl lost the girl, Tayyaba Hasan's voice due to a bilateral vocal cord paralysis after a road accident at Paliganj subdivision in Patna. Now, almost three months later, the girl, Tayyaba Hasan, has got back her lost voice, thanks to doctors at Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
-
Transfers and postings stopped: Day after resignation threat, Bihar dy CM visits upset BJP minister to sort differences
In a bid to quell the differences between Bharatiya Janata Party minister Ram Surat Rai and the chief minister's office over holding the transfer and postings in the land reforms and revenue department, deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad reached Rai's residence at Muzaffarpur on Sunday afternoon and held talks in closed doors for half an hour. However, what transpired between the two was not immediately known, people aware of the matter said.
-
HC asks Binoy Kodeyeri to reflect on consent terms
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed Binoy Kodeyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerela secretary Balkrishna Kodeyeri, to 'reflect' on the consent terms he has reached with the woman who accused him of sexual assault and intimidation in the quashing of FIR petition filed by him. In 2010, she gave birth to a son but Kodeyeri did not fulfil his promise of marriage. The HC had then ordered a DNA test.
