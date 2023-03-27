Bengaluru recorded over 100 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the active caseload to nearly 400 mark, according to the bulletin released by the Karnataka health department. No Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, said the health department. Bengaluru logs over 100 Covid cases in a single day, highest in the state

According to the Karnataka health department, a total of 120 people were tested positive at Bengaluru urban district on Sunday. Another seven people tested positive at Bengaluru rural district and the active case load stood at 383 and 16 at Bengaluru urban and rural districts. Karnataka's capital also saw the most number of Covid cases in the state on Sunday. The southern state recorded 209 cases on Sunday and the active case load stood at 792. This is the first time Bengaluru recorded more than 100 cases in the last few months.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded over 1,800 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day and the active caseload is over 10,000-mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. Six more Covid-related deaths have been reported with a total death toll at 5,30,837.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting with states' health secretaries and senior officers to review Covid-19 preparedness on Monday. Details of the nationwide mock-drill planned next month at health facilities in all districts will be communicated at the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department is also expected to review the Covid situation in the state which has an assembly election scheduled in May. The elections campaigns of all the parties have already started and huge crowds are also likely to gather across the state.