Bengaluru man accidentally recreates Vincent Van Gogh's painting in Koramangala

A man from Bengaluru took a picture outside a café in Koramangala on a normal evening. This photo was later compared to a famous painting by artist Vincent Van Gogh, and netizens were intrigued to find that the two pictures put side to side were the spitting image of each other.

The post was originally shared on Reddit and later re-shared on Twitter, where it gained around 5,780 likes and 470 retweets at the time this article was being written.

“This photo by @my_12 is a recreation of the 1889 Vincent van Gogh painting called Café Terrace at Night. The user took the photo outside The Little Calicut in Koramangala. The user said they had not seen the painting before. I’m amazed by the similarities,” the caption of the post read.

A Twitter user called Sai Preetham M shared the images on Twitter, writing, "A reddit user clicked a photo of a cafe in Koramangala which resembles the famous painting "Café Terrace at Night", 1888 by Vincent Van Gogh @peakbengaluru." Take a look:

A reddit user clicked a photo of a cafe in Koramangala which resembles the famous painting "Café Terrace at Night", 1888 by Vincent Van Gogh@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/sxDKrgpFRA — Sai Preetham M (@MSaiPreetham_) September 24, 2022

“The person who clicked this didn't knew anything about this painting,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Replies poured in, with some agreeing that they see the resemblance while some disagreed. Netizens also pointed to the fact that the café had encroached on some footpath space, while some were interested in the MacBook at the reception of the café.

A Twitter user called Cavinodlakhotia wrote, “The only difference being in the Bangalore one you will find wires hanging instead of starry sky...”

“Gogh used to visit that Cafe !!” another said.