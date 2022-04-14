These 10 unique cafes in Bengaluru would make your coffee breaks fun

Bengaluru can’t be defined without mentioning its love for pubs, music and a vibrant coffee house culture. When it comes to cafes, it is not just delicacies, cafes with great ambience and rare themes are always a game-changer to the mood of any city. Inspired by an amazing array of innovation, creativity and art, unique cafes around every corner Bengaluru have something special to offer.

Here's a list of 10 cafes to hang out with your friends

1) Dyu Art Cafe

Dyu café has created an ambience that is artistically appealing and very minimal at the same time. Image Credits : Dishya Sharma

To serve its customers premier quality food and beverages with magnificent art in the backdrop, the Dyu café has created an ambience that is artistically appealing and very minimal at the same time. They want to cater to the needs of a calm & serene setting amidst the hustle of a busy city. It's a perfect, close to nature retreat for book lovers and foodies, nested in Koramangala. With a very aesthetic setting, it celebrates art in every corner. Believing in the goal of sustainability it only uses eco-friendly materials. It's a mix of classic elements pulled from a traditional household from the past with modern elements.

Address: Dyu art cafe No 23, KHB MIG Colony, Koramangala 8th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Google Rating: 4.5

2) Truffles Cafe

Truffles is called Bengaluru's burger delight with the cafe serving 30 varieties of burgers. Credits : Nicelocal

With the best multi-cuisine menu, this budget-friendly cafe has been one of Bengaluru's top cafés for quite some time. Often fully packed with customers, their exhaustive menu will leave you overwhelmed. It is called Bengaluru's burger delight with the cafe serving 30 varieties of burgers. Initially, it started as a small unit with a handful of employees. Today, 13 years later, they have established 6 successful outlets in the city. Their aim is to be easy on the pocket, satiate the ever-demanding palette and ensure that each customer comes back for more and clearly they are living up to expectations. The cafe is filled with artworks, lights, and eccentric wall hangings that reflect a dynamic look.

Address: Apex Building 93/A Ground Floor, A Wing, 4th B Cross Rd, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Google Rating: 4.5

3) Third Wave Coffee Roasters

Third Wave Coffee Roasters is a multicuisine cafe with unique vegan options as well.

Third Wave Coffee Roasters is a multicuisine cafe with unique vegan options as well. The area has been tastefully and intelligently decorated. Asymmetrical wood furniture, lots of lighting, and the main brew room with numerous contraptions for making coffee. With its unique industrial lights and exquisite ceramics, they can undoubtedly provide some design ideas.

So, back to the coffee: it's made in four main ways: Aeropress, french press, chemex, and pour-overs. Cappuccinos, espressos, and lattes with soy milk, as well as flavoured warm/cold coffee and hot chocolate, are also available. The Rosemary Lavender Sea Salt Mocha is a must-try.

Address: 249, 14th Main Rd, Sector 7, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102

Swiggy Rating: 4.4

4)The Hole in The Wall Cafe

One of the most recommended places for breakfast items like pancakes and waffles in Bengaluru is Hole in The Wall Cafe(Credits : TripAdvisor)

One of the most recommended places for breakfast items like pancakes and waffles in Bengaluru is Hole in The Wall Cafe. It is a perfect place for your Sunday breakfast with an immense variety of items on the menu. It has a very welcoming and cozy ambience, which will definitely calm your mind.

Booklovers can carry a book and enjoy their meal with their favourite companion (the book). Make sure you go early on the weekends for breakfast or book yourself a table prior to your visit since the place is completely packed on the weekends.

Some of its must-try food on the menu are Ferrero Waffles, Chicken Stake Burger, Cookie Monster Shake, Meaty Omelette, Farmers Breakfast, and Fritatta.

Address: 4, 8th Main Rd, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560047

Google Rating: 4.4

5) Cafe Noir

With the elegance of a sophisticated cafe and the taste of French cuisine, Noir is the best place for food lovers.(Credits : Magicpin )

With the elegance of a sophisticated cafe and the taste of French cuisine, Noir is the best place for food lovers. The cafe is constructed in a manner that you feel no less than sitting in the city of Paris. Live music on some days also adds to the great ambience of the cafe.

From Savoury to sweet the cafe serves the best French food in the city. Some of it's customer's most famous dishes are Quiche Lorraine, Croque Monsieur, Strawberry Tart, Almond Croissant, and Macaroon. Having an authentic french menu and using the best ingredients alongside an outdoor sitting makes the cafe a must-visit place in the city.

Address: UB City, Unit No 206, The Collection, No 24, Vittal Mallya Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Google Rating: 4.2

6) Cafe Pink Pajamas

Credits : lbb

Cafe Pink Pajamas serves some of the most delicious Italian dishes in the city. Just like its name the cafe’s interiors justify the quirkiness and fun that revolves around it. Chicken spaghetti, paneer pizza, Margherita pizza, alfredo pasta, cheese garlic bread, as well as Veg burgers are the most recommended dishes.

Mismatched furniture and bright walls add to the great ambience of the cafe. Café Pink Pajamas is the destination you should go to if you want to experience some of Italy's best coffees. The café's décor is stylish, with grey walls and white chairs and tables. The interior of the cafe makes your mood calm and the food makes you hungry tummy says yummy

Address: No.5M-403, 1st floor, 5th Main Rd, HBR Layout 2nd Block, HBR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560043

Google Rating - 3.9

7) The Cafe Buddha

Credits : Whats hot

A residence turned cafe in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar has been confused for something like a temple, meditation centre, and other places. You may have bowed in front of the Buddha statue, but now it's time to enjoy the cuisine, storytelling, and artwork at The Cafe Buddha.

The Cafe Buddha stands out among Bangaluru's cafes thanks to its ambience, bohemian design, vibrant colours and portraits. Every corner is designed to perfection and an Instagram picture. Undefined yet refined wooden tables affixed to the wall with chairs, the seating space seems to have its own old-world charm. There are also doors turned into tables and glass bottles joined together to make a wall.

For starters, there are dragon puppets and peri-peri wings, as well as the cream of mushroom soup and BBQ chicken salad. Their English breakfast is quite a hit among expats who feel it takes them closer home.

Address: 833, A-BLOCK 15TH CROSS, 20th Main Rd, Sahakar Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560092

Google Rating - 4.5

8) Skyline Pizzeria Bakery and Cafe

Credits : Nearbuy

Did you just say amazing food at an affordable rate? Then Skyline Pizzeria is your destination. It has the most amazing wood fire oven pizza among other delicious food. The cafe is beautifully made outdoor and is one of the very affordable places to visit with friends with a very relaxing environment.

Not only its pizza but some other dishes and beverages like brownie delight, red velvet shake, chocolate milkshake, chicken popcorn, white sauce pasta, and Mojito are also a must-try. It is one of the most pocket-friendly outdoor cafes that successfully maintains the quality of food.

Address: 601, 15th Cross Rd, MG Layout, JP Nagar Phase 6, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078

Google Rating - 4.2

9) The White Room Coffee and Kitchen

Credits : Dineout

The White Room Coffee and Kitchen is one of Bengaluru's most exquisite cafés that boasts of pristine white décor, mirrors, and plants all over. The White Room, located inside High Gates Hotel, is one of the classiest cafes in Bengaluru, making it ideal for a first date or a romantic coffee meeting. This is the spot to go if you're seeking some romantic cafes in Bengaluru.

Huevos rancheros, chicken pie, chamomile tea, hibiscus tea, and quiche are hot selling items. White Room is a perfect place for enjoying a calming food boutique experience with lip-smacking food while being in the outdoor environment as well.

Address: Highgates Hotel, 33, Church St, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Google Rating - 4.1

10) Willy Top Cafe

Willy's Top Cafe is a must-visit in Bengaluru only for the unique experience it provides.

Willy's Top Cafe is a must-visit in Bengaluru only for the unique experience it provides. Bring your buddies here to enjoy a delicious supper in a beautiful setting. You can also sit on the rooftop and take in the beautiful Bengaluru weather. The menu isn't particularly extensive, but don't worry; there are plenty of alternatives to choose from.

It is the city's first jeep-themed eatery and has various Instagramable spots within the cafe. All of the furniture is built from recycled materials. The tables for two, for example, are built out of nuts, screws, bearings, belts, and other motor equipment.

Address: #23, 3rd Floor, 26th Main Road, Opposite Ragigudda arch 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041

Google Rating - 3.6