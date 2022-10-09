Bengaluru man arrested for killing grandmother over gobi manchurian: Report

The Bengaluru Police solved a 6-year-old murder case which reportedly took place over gobi Manchurian and arrested the accused who fled to Maharashtra. According to a report in The New Indian Express, a 70-year-old woman was murdered in August 2016 and now the police arrested her daughter and grandson who were allegedly involved in the murder.

According to the report, 27-year-old Sanjay Vasudev Rao who was a resident of Bengaluru’s Kengeri satellite town area had a verbal argument with his grandmother Shantha Kumari over a packet of gobi manchurian. Shantha Kumari reportedly did not like the food which led to a squabble between them, Infuriated Sanjay then allegedly killed his grandmother and buried her body inside the house with the help of his mother Shashikala. Sanjay also reached out to his friend Nandeesh for help to bury the body and all of them had allegedly buried the body in a closet in the house by covering it up with charcoal and cement. Sanjay and his mother Shashikala had vacated the house in February 2017.

In May 2017, while renovating the house, the house owner found the decomposed mortal remains in the closet and informed the police. The cops who identified the body then nabbed Nandeesh and booked him as a third accused in the case for allegedly destroying the crime evidence.

Meanwhile, the mother and son duo reportedly fled to Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Sanjay had to quit his aeronautical engineering and he was working as a waiter at a restaurant while his mother worked as a maid in Kolhapur.

Bengaluru police caught the duo with the help of bank KYC, where the accused gave their details to open a bank account.

