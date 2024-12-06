Bengaluru man arrested for placing his 3 pet dogs on top of a car and driving in traffic. Video

Bengaluru Police arrested a man for putting his three pet dogs on the sunroof of his car and driving dangerously on busy roads surrounding traffic. When the man, who was doing this stunt with loud music inside the car, was confronted by the other commuters, he was seen abusing them. The video that was shared on social media angered animal lovers, and a complaint was filed with Bengaluru Police. Bengaluru man was seen putting his pet dogs on top of his red-coloured car without any harness or tether.

Take a look at the video

In the viral video, the man was seen putting his pet dogs on top of his red-coloured car without any harness or tether. When a biker questions his recklessness, as the act can harm dogs and other commuters, the man on the wheel hurls abuse at the biker and asks him to mind his business. The red car has a ‘press’ sticker with the caption: ‘Hari likes risk.’ The incident is said to have happened near Kalyan Nagar.

Social media users expressed extreme concern about the pet dogs and demanded that police put the man behind bars. One user wrote, “The car registration number is clearly visible. I sincerely hope @blrcitytraffic takes note and takes action against this man. Such arrogant drivers who endanger other people's lives must face the full force of law.”

Another user wrote, “If this person is not arrested then we should start a protest. The sections should include traffic violation, abuse to animals, reckless behavior, verbal abuse to others, etc.”

Within hours of sharing the video online, Bengaluru Police caught the man through his vehicle registration. The accused is identified as Harish, who used to work at a salon in Bengaluru. The man reportedly shaved his head after his video went viral on social media. In an X post, Bengaluru Police wrote, “Dogs deserve love, not a stunt driver. Recklessness like this gets you a trip to our station, not a joyride.”