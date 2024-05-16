Bengaluru man loses 3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB IPL match: Report

A 28-year-Bengaluru youth was scammed of ₹3 lakh while he was trying to buy a ticket for an upcoming IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings that is scheduled at Chinnaswamy stadium. As the demand has skyrocketed for this decider match, fraudsters are targeting the cricket fans. Bengaluru man loses ₹ 3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB match(Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

According to a report in The Times of India, the victim came across an Instagram announcement from a handle called ‘ipl_2024_tickets_24’ where it was posted about availability of tickets. The person from the handle introduced himself as Padma Sinha Vijay Kumar and claimed to be an official person to sell IPL tickets. He even sent his Aadhar card and mobile number for verification and quoted ₹2, 300 per ticket.

The victim, however, sent ₹7900 for three tickets and did not receive the e-tickets. When asked, the accused said that there is some technical glitch and asked him to send another ₹67,000. The victim continuously sent money as he was promised to get a refund along with the tickets and he later approached the police when the fraudster demanded more money. A total of ₹3 lakh was stolen from the person.

Bengaluru police registered a case under IPC section 420 and the investigation is going on. Meanwhile, the cops also alerted the cricket fans and asked to buy tickets onlt through the official ticket selling partners.