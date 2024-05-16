 Bengaluru man loses ₹3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB IPL match: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man loses 3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB IPL match: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 03:32 PM IST

As the demand has skyrocketed for CSK vs RCB decider match, fraudsters are targeting the cricket fans.

A 28-year-Bengaluru youth was scammed of 3 lakh while he was trying to buy a ticket for an upcoming IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings that is scheduled at Chinnaswamy stadium. As the demand has skyrocketed for this decider match, fraudsters are targeting the cricket fans.

Bengaluru man loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB match(Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)
Bengaluru man loses 3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB match(Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Also Read - 43-yr-old Bengaluru woman gets duped of 86,000 while booking tickets for IPL: Report

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a report in The Times of India, the victim came across an Instagram announcement from a handle called ‘ipl_2024_tickets_24’ where it was posted about availability of tickets. The person from the handle introduced himself as Padma Sinha Vijay Kumar and claimed to be an official person to sell IPL tickets. He even sent his Aadhar card and mobile number for verification and quoted 2, 300 per ticket.

The victim, however, sent 7900 for three tickets and did not receive the e-tickets. When asked, the accused said that there is some technical glitch and asked him to send another 67,000. The victim continuously sent money as he was promised to get a refund along with the tickets and he later approached the police when the fraudster demanded more money. A total of 3 lakh was stolen from the person.

Bengaluru police registered a case under IPC section 420 and the investigation is going on. Meanwhile, the cops also alerted the cricket fans and asked to buy tickets onlt through the official ticket selling partners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru man loses 3 lakh after trying to buy tickets for CSK vs RCB IPL match: Report

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On