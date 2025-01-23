Bengaluru man, returned from Dubai tests positive for Mpox virus, admitted to Victoria hospital: Report

A man from Bengaluru, who recently returned from Dubai, has tested positive for the Mpox virus (formerly known as Monkeypox), according to a report by Deccan Herald. The 40-year-old patient is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital, and authorities have assured that there is no cause for panic. This marks Karnataka’s first confirmed Mpox case of the year. Further information about the individual’s condition is awaited. This is said to be the first Mpox case of Karnataka in 2025 and the patient is being closely monitored. (Shutterstock)

Also Read - Karnataka to showcase its exquisite stone craft during Republic Day parade

The Mpox virus was first identified as an outbreak in African nations in 2022, prompting an alert from the World Health Organization (WHO). During that outbreak, India reported multiple cases of the less severe clade II variant, starting in Kerala. Some infections were also recorded in Delhi, even among individuals with no travel history.

Karnataka government's precautionary measures

To address the potential spread, the Karnataka government established free testing facilities at Victoria Hospital in September 2024. The hospital’s H Block was equipped with 50 isolation beds specifically for Mpox cases. The facility’s VRDL lab and microbiology department were prepared to conduct diagnostic tests, with sufficient stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits available.

Also Read - Aero India 2025: Meat ban around Bengaluru's Yelahanka likely to be revoked by civic body - Report

As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) began screening travelers arriving from African nations during the same period. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that safety protocols had been implemented, including passenger screenings and temperature checks. Travelers showing symptoms were subjected to a mandatory 21-day quarantine. This announcement came shortly after a case of Mpox was reported in New Delhi.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing that there is no immediate reason for alarm.