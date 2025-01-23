Karnataka to showcase its exquisite stone craft during Republic Day parade

Karnataka’s ‘Lakkundi: The Cradle of Stone Craft’ float will be part of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, on January 26. The middle part of the tableau is a replica of the open mantapa of the Brahma Jinalaya temple, which is dedicated to Lord Mahaveer. (X/BangalorePost)

Hemant Nimbalkar, Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka, confirmed this on Wednesday while addressing a press conference about the state’s float in New Delhi.

According to Nimbalkar, the tableau features the statue of Chaturmukha Brahma at the beginning, a replica of the Brahma Jinalaya Temple, the oldest Jain shrine in Lakkundi, believed to have been built in the early 11th century.

The pedestal of the statue features intricate murals from both the Brahma Jinalaya temple and the Kashi Vishveshwara temple in Lakkundi.

The middle part of the tableau is a replica of the open mantapa of the Brahma Jinalaya temple, which is dedicated to Lord Mahaveer, he added.

According to him, the front section of the main part of the tableau is modelled after the Kashi Vishveshwara temple at Lakkundi.

The temple has two shrines (dvikuta)—one dedicated to Lord Shiva and the other to Lord Surya, he added.

At the end of the tableau is a replica of the Nanneshwara temple, located slightly west of the Kashi Vishveshwara temple, which was also built in the 11th century AD, added the Commissioner.

The Commissioner also expressed confidence that the float will captivate everyone on January 26.