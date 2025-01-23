Bengaluru auto driver blocks ambulance on Harlur road, sparks outrage online. Video

In a distressing incident on Tuesday, an auto driver in Bengaluru refused to yield to an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient. The incident occurred on Harlur Road, and a video capturing the ordeal has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. Ambulance in Bengaluru blocked by an auto (Pic from screengrab)(X)

Take a look at the video

The video shows the ambulance crew pleading with the auto driver to make way, emphasizing the seriousness of the patient’s condition. Despite their repeated requests and warnings, the driver stood his ground, blocking the ambulance’s path. Panic gripped the patient’s attendants inside the ambulance as they watched the situation unfold.

One crew member was heard warning the driver, “If you continue this, we’ll be forced to file a police complaint.” The crew member then made a heartfelt plea, saying, “Please understand the urgency. Kindly allow us to pass.” However, the auto driver remained uncooperative, further delaying the ambulance’s journey.

A social media user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), posting the auto’s registration number, KA-03-AD-6342, and tagging the Bengaluru Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police. The caption read, “This auto driver deliberately blocked an ambulance despite being informed about the emergency. Action must be taken.”

The incident sparked anger among netizens, with many urging the police to arrest the auto driver for endangering a life. Some users pointed out a common issue with auto drivers wearing earphones, making them oblivious to their surroundings.

This alarming act has once again highlighted the importance of raising awareness about giving priority to emergency vehicles. The Bengaluru Police has yet to release an official statement on the incident, but calls for strict action continue to flood social media.