Bengaluru molestation horror: Rapido driver arrested for harassing woman passenger

A Rapido driver in Bengaluru, accused of harassing a woman passenger while she was returning to her accommodation, has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal. The accused has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal.(Instagram)

The horrific incident came to light on November 6, when the woman posted about it on social media.

The police social media monitoring team noticed the post and contacted her for details. As per news agency PTI, the woman was returning to her Paying Guest (PG) hostel from Church Street when the incident occurred.

A case was registered on the next day and an investigation was launched.

“…the captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it,” the woman wrote in a post on social media.

“When he did it again, I told him, “Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,” but he didn’t stop,” she added.

The woman said that she was in tears by the time she reached her destination. According to her, a bystander intervened after noticing her distress and confronted the driver.

She said that while the driver initially apologised, but later gestured threateningly towards her before leaving.

“I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this — not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere. This is not the first time something similar has happened to me. But today I just couldn't stay silent because of how unsafe I felt,” she wrote.

(With PTI Inputs)