Bengaluru momo seller earns 31 Lakh a month? Influencer compares it with B.Com graduate salary

An Instagram content creator, Cassy Pareira, spent a day with a street-side momos seller and revealed the seller’s monthly income. As per the post, the momos seller earns ₹31 lakh per month and ₹1 lakh per day, which is more than the salary of a B.Com graduate. Priced at around ₹ 110 per plate, the earnings total up to around ₹ 1 lakh per day.(Instagram@ cassiusclydepereira)

The stall, known as KK Momos, is located in Bengaluru. Despite being a street-side outlet, the startup earns lakhs per day.

“I then started serving momos to the customers and they loved it. It's crazy how famous this shop actually is. And in literally just one hour, we sold 118 plates of momos. And then it was time for a break. And as soon as my break ended, the crowd started increasing. I then had to get more momos, fry them, make them special, refill the water, and serve soup to the customers. One plate is 110 rupees and we sold around 950 plates today,” the post shared on Instagram read.

In the video, the influencer shared that the shop sells approximately 950 plates a day. Priced at around ₹110 per plate, the earnings total up to around ₹1 lakh per day.

The content creator further mentions that the momos seller, through hard work and consistency, earns in lakhs.

He also draws a sharp comparison between the income of a B.Com graduate and that of the momos seller.

