Bengaluru Municipal Corporation chief takes stock of development works in city

The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) inspected the development works in Yeshwanthpur Assembly Constituency and directed the contractors to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible, said the BBMP.

In the constituency, there are five wards and 110 villages are part of this constituency. In these areas, the projects have been taken up to connect drinking water supply work, sewage work should be completed as soon as possible. The Bangalore Electric Supply Co (BESCOM), which is implementing underground cabling work too, should be completed by the respective officials, instructed the commissioner.

"On Kengeri road near the metro columns, there are the sinking spots and wherever such problems are there, need to be identified and rectified immediately. Also, in the metro lanes, the chambers need to be fixed," said the commissioner to all officials concerned.

In the Herohalli ward, Gandhinagar's Hosakere lake which is 43.3 acres, Bangalore Development Authority had handed over the lake to BBMP in 2019. In this lake, there is a leakage of water in the lake bunds and the water is not getting stored. Also, from the board's line, sewage water is joining the lake. In this regard, BDA and BWSSB should fix these issues and then hand over the lake, said the commissioner.

The commissioner did a spot check of the roads in the Doddabommasandra ward.

In this, first, Andarahalli main road, near Vidyanagar, Kaveri 5th block, the works have been completed, but the roads are still not fixed. This needs to be immediately fixed, instructed the commissioner to the officials present at the spot and telephoned BWSSB Executive Engineer and asked their team to fix these issues.

From BESCOM, the UG lane project of 11KV cable implementation work is going on, and every 100mtrs the road is dug up and the wires are being laid. After digging the road, the roads should be fixed. In the Thigalarapalya main road drainage work is going on and immediately the work should be completed immediately. The potholes should be filled, too and make way for smooth travel for motorists, said the commissioner.

In the meeting convened, MLA ST Somashekar, Zonal Commissioner, Reddy Shankar Babu, joint commissioner Nagaraju, road and infrastructure chief, Prahallad and other officials from all departments were present.

