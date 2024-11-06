Menu Explore
Bengaluru Namma Metro fares to be hiked by 20% amid backlash from commuters: Report

ByYamini C S
Nov 06, 2024 12:34 PM IST

BMRCL's fare-fixing committee collected feedback from residents, revealing strong resistance to proposed fare hike amidst rising operational costs.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro riders may soon face higher travel costs as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) inches closer to finalizing a fare hike. The potential increase, aimed at covering growing operational expenses, has sparked significant public opposition, with many residents voicing discontent, a report said.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro fare hike prompts backlash from commuters.
Bengaluru's Namma Metro fare hike prompts backlash from commuters.

For 25 days, between October 3 and October 28, the BMRCL’s fare-fixing committee collected public feedback on the proposed fare revision. The feedback, gathered from 28 respondents, revealed strong resistance to the planned hike, the report said.

Currently, metro fares range from 10 to 60, but under the new proposal, rates could rise by up to 20 per cent. This would raise the minimum fare to 15 and the maximum fare to 75, affecting the affordability of commuting on the metro’s popular purple and green lines, the publication noted. The proposed fare adjustment follows an earlier round of feedback that closed in August, which also saw widespread disapproval of a fare increase.

The BMRCL cites rising costs in running and maintaining the metro network as the primary reason behind the fare revision. As the city continues to rely on the metro as a major mass transportation option, officials argue that a fare hike is necessary to keep operations sustainable, the report added.

If approved, the new rates are expected to come into effect soon, adding a potential financial strain for daily commuters. Thousands of passengers who use the metro each day may feel the impact as their commuting costs rise, the report further stated.

