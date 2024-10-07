Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line opening pushed further to January 2025: Report

The eagerly awaited Yellow Line, which will connect R V Road to Bommasandra, has hit another delay. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the Bengaluru Namma Metro, announced on Saturday that the Reach-5 section of the metro is now scheduled to open in January next year. The Bengaluru metro's 18.82-kilometre Yellow Line will feature 16 elevated stations built at the cost of ₹ 5,745-crore.

BMRCL's latest update revealed that the first set of trains for the Yellow Line is expected to arrive by November or December 2024, with three train sets ready for the initial phase of operations. This phase is set to launch in January, but during this time, trains will run at 30-minute intervals, The Hindu reported.

Initially, there were hopes for commercial operations to start in December. However, a crucial inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will take place in the same month, a necessary step before the line can be opened to the public. BMRCL officials noted that as additional train sets arrive — at a pace of two per month starting in March 2025 — the frequency of services will improve, the report noted. By August 2025, the full fleet of 15 trains is expected to be operational, allowing for enhanced metro service.

The 18.82-kilometre Yellow Line will feature 16 elevated stations built at the cost of ₹5,745-crore, including key stops such as Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, the infamous Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City, which greatly enhancing connectivity in southern Bengaluru, particularly around major companies like Infosys and Biocon. It will intersect with the Green Line at the R V Road Station and the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital Station.

The project, which was initially scheduled to commence in December 2021, has faced significant challenges, including ongoing delays in train deliveries.