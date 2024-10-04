Bengaluru Metro fares likely to be revised as Fare Fixation Committee asks public suggestions

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited public suggestions on the fare revision of Namma Metro. The new fares are likely to be announced after the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) finalizes the decision by monitoring the suggestions. After 2017, the footfalls in the metro have rapidly increased along with the network in the city. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Speaking to Money Control, an official from BMRCL said, “We are planning to revise the metro ticket prices and FFC will decide the new prices, after carefully examining the opinions of all stake holders. We are expecting at least 15-25% fare hike, which will also help us to make more revenue.”

The minimum ticket price at the moment is ₹10 and maximum is ₹60. The smartcard users get a discount of 5% from the actual metro fare. The prices were revised in 2017 last time.

After 2017, the footfalls in the metro have rapidly increased along with the network in the city. The Purple Line which is a lifeline for IT workers in east Bengaluru has been a key public transport means for many commuters and often sees heavy rush during peak hours. There is also a demand to increase the number of trains to control the crowd during peak hours.

Namma Metro surpassed all previous records of daily ridership and clocked 9.17 lakh footfalls on August 14. This is said to be the highest footfall for the Bengaluru metro in a single day, showing how important it has become in the life of Bangalorean.

In June, BMRCL announced that the average number of passengers per day was 7,45,659, leading to a monthly revenue of ₹58.23 crore. Bengaluru Metro, which has the second-highest ridership in the country after New Delhi, is likely to rise to the top after the blue and yellow lines begin operations.