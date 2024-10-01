Bengaluru Metro services to be partially curtailed on Oct 3 due to statutory safety inspection

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Tuesday that Metro train services on the Green Line will be partially curtailed on October 3. Namma Metro's Green Line connects Nagasandra in the northwest to Silk Institute in the south.(PTI Photo)

This adjustment is being made to facilitate a statutory safety inspection prior to the opening of a new section.

According to a statement from BMRCL, the inspection of the newly constructed extension line between Nagasandra and Madavara Metro stations will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle).

As a result, Metro operations on the Green Line will be modified from 10 am to 2 pm on that day.

On this date, train services will not be available between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry Metro stations from 10 am to 2 pm.

"During this period, trains will run only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute Metro Stations on the Green Line. The train leaving Silk Institute at 9 am will be the last train going up to Nagasandra before the above curtailment. There are no changes to the metro operations on the Purple Line," the statement added.

Namma Metro's Green Line connects Nagasandra in the northwest to Silk Institute in the south. The line connects the industrial centers of Peenya and Yeshwanthpur in the north with the central hub of Majestic and the southern residential areas of Bangalore (Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banshankari, Thalaghattapura, Kanakapura Road etc.). Green Line is mostly elevated, with 26 elevated and 3 underground stations.

Upon the completion of Phase II, the line will extend from Madavara in the northwest to the Silk Institute in the south.

