Monday, May 13, 2024
Bengaluru's Nagasandra - Madhavara metro likely to be operational by July end: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 04:57 PM IST

In February this year, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government is aiming to wrap up phase 2 of Namma Metro construction by 2025.

The extension of the metro line between Nagasandra and Madhavara is likely to get operational by the end of July, said a report in The Indian Express. The 3.7-kilometer stretch on the Green Line has been delayed since 2019.

Bengaluru's Nagasandra - Madhavara metro likely to be operational by July end(PTI File Photo)
Bengaluru's Nagasandra - Madhavara metro likely to be operational by July end(PTI File Photo)

According to the report, the extended line has three stations - Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madhavara - which costed 298 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Speaking to the publication, a senior BMRCL official said, “The track works are already completed, and trial checks will be done next month. As of now, we are planning to begin operations by the end of July.” This new stretch will help commuters to access Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)

In February this year, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government is aiming to wrap up phase 2 of Namma Metro construction by 2025. He also said he directed BMRCL officials to speed up the construction of the airport route metro line.

He also said the Bengaluru metro is of global standards and called it ‘better than Delhi metro’. “Namma Metro has lived up to international standards and is any day better than the Delhi Metro. We have not compromised quality, passenger comfort and convenience at any stage. Metro is the future of Bengaluru," he added.

