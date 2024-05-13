Kannada actor Chetan Chandra was severely injured after a mob allegedly attacked him while he was out with his family on Sunday. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video explaining how the incident unfolded in Bengaluru. Kannada actor Chetan Chandra attacked by a mob in Bengaluru, severely injured(Screengrab from Instagram video)

With a bleeding nose in his Instagram live video, the actor said, “I went out with my mother to a temple on the eve of Mother’s Day. While returning home, a drunk person followed my car and tried to damage it. When questioned, 20 people followed him and started attacking me on the road.”

Chetan Chandra further said that he was severely injured in the mob attack. “It was a terrible experience as the mob attacked me without any mercy. My car was completely damaged, and the police gave me the first air treatment. I do not know who these people are, and most of them were seemingly in a drunken state,” he added further.

The actor filed a police complaint, and a case has been reportedly registered at Kaggalipura police station. It is said to be a road rage case as the accused tried overtaking the actor’s car, and he called his mob to attack the actor. Police arrested one suspect and searched for the people who were involved in the attack.

Chetan, who gained fame for his appearance in popular TV series Satyam Shivam Sundaram, also acted in movies like Premism, PUC and Melody Drama. Many of his followers on social media condemned the attack and raised concerns about road safety in Bengaluru.