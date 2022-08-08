Bengaluru news: Belathur citizens protest against condition of roads

Bengaluru's infrastructural issues on Sunday prompted another protest with residents of Belathur (near Kadugodi) taking to the streets to highlight what they say is the negligence of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after the area was flooded during the recent rains. The residents also alleged the area still lacks basic amenities - like decent roads and footpaths - and that no official had visited the neighbourhood since the waterlogging.

In a video shared by a local resident, a large crowd can be seen standing on both sides of the road in Belathur and protesting against the civic body. The social media handle of a resident's welfare association, called Belathur Rising, wrote: "Will you wake up at least after this Protest?" and tagged PC Mohan, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the area MP, as well as the civic body.

"Need your urgent attention on Belathur which is now carved out as a new ward. We don't have basic infra. People are facing issues with flooding, roads, nuisance from liquor shops etc."

Will you wake up at least after this Protest? @BBMPCOMM @ArvindLBJP @PCMohanMP Need your urgent attention on #Belathur which is now carved out as a new ward. We don't have basic infra. People are facing issues with flooding, roads, nuisance from liquor shops etc. @WFRising https://t.co/2jEXY7joVi — Belathur Rising (@BelathurRising) August 7, 2022

Earlier, residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur also protested against the BBMP. A video from that area showed parents sending children to school on tractors because they could not drive out vehicles stuck in the waterlogged basements of their apartments.

Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said Bengaluru - within the first week of August alone - had received more rainfall than in Augusts of the past five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON