Bengaluru news: Belathur citizens protest against condition of roads
- The citizens staged a protest and asked BBMP to fix their badly affected area due to heavy rains.
Bengaluru's infrastructural issues on Sunday prompted another protest with residents of Belathur (near Kadugodi) taking to the streets to highlight what they say is the negligence of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after the area was flooded during the recent rains. The residents also alleged the area still lacks basic amenities - like decent roads and footpaths - and that no official had visited the neighbourhood since the waterlogging.
In a video shared by a local resident, a large crowd can be seen standing on both sides of the road in Belathur and protesting against the civic body. The social media handle of a resident's welfare association, called Belathur Rising, wrote: "Will you wake up at least after this Protest?" and tagged PC Mohan, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the area MP, as well as the civic body.
"Need your urgent attention on Belathur which is now carved out as a new ward. We don't have basic infra. People are facing issues with flooding, roads, nuisance from liquor shops etc."
Earlier, residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur also protested against the BBMP. A video from that area showed parents sending children to school on tractors because they could not drive out vehicles stuck in the waterlogged basements of their apartments.
Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said Bengaluru - within the first week of August alone - had received more rainfall than in Augusts of the past five years.
Villagers celebrate Muharram with no Muslim population in Belagavi: Report
Have you ever heard of a Muharram celebration with no Muslims? A village in Belagavi with no Muslim population has been celebrating the festival for years. The festival is celebrated for five days a year with pomp in the Hirebidanur village in the Saundatti taluk of Belagavi. Muharram, the second holiest month after Ramadan, is the first month of the Islamic calendar.
Ghaziabad woman kills live-in partner who refused to marry her, arrested: Police
A 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested early on Monday on charges of murderingSharma'sr live-in partner after she was spotted by policemen lugging a large suitcase. The woman, identified as Priti Sharma, was taken into custody. He worked at a salon in Delhi. Police said she hid the body in the room and on Sunday, went shopping to Seelampur in Delhi for a large trolley bag.
UP minister, who ‘disappeared’ with file, gets bail after surrendering in court
A cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rakesh Sachan, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,500 in an Arms Act case after he surrendered before a court on Monday. He was later granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13, 1991, for possession of an illegal rifle.
JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science
Twenty four students scored a 100 percentile in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), results for which were announced on Monday morning. 17-year-old Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. Jahnabi Roy (17), with 99.9 percentile in the exam, was the girl topper from Maharashtra in the exam.
'Rise of PFI elements has CM's blessing,' BJP MP takes potshots at Gehlot
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and alleged that the rise of extremist elements in the state - like the Popular Front India - had his 'blessing'. "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of the CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country," the BJP leader claimed.
