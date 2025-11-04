Edit Profile
    Bengaluru on rainfall alert tomorrow? Here’s what IMD’s forecast says

    Bengaluru weather:The day temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees, while the night temperature will be about 19 degrees.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 3:11 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain for Bengaluru from November 5. However, the weather department has not issued any warning. The day temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees, while the night temperature will be about 19 degrees.

    Bengaluru weather: The city will experience light rain tomorrow. (PTI)
    Bengaluru Weekly Weather Forecast

    Bengaluru is likely to experience mild and comfortable weather through the week, with a mix of light rain and partly cloudy skies, according to the weather department.

    On November 5, the sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain. The maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum near 19 degrees. Humidity will range between 93 and 60 percent.

    On November 6, similar conditions will prevail, with light rain expected under a cloudy sky. The temperature will rise slightly to about 30 degrees during the day and remain nineteen degrees at night. Humidity will stay high, between 95 and 60 percent.

    From November 7 to November 10, the weather will turn partly cloudy with no rain forecast. The maximum temperature will stay around 30 degrees, while the minimum will be about 19 degrees each night. Humidity will gradually drop from 90 percent to 75 percent.

    No warnings have been issued for the week. Overall, the city can expect a calm weather pattern with light showers early on and pleasant, partly cloudy conditions towards the weekend.

